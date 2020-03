South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of (COVID-19) in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Anger and fear around the virus’ spread have gripped South Korea as a religious sect at the center of the outbreak comes under scrutiny.