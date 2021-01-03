South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID cases, fewest in nearly 4 weeks

FILE PHOTO: A man reads a book while waiting in a line to undergo coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site which is temporarily set up in front of a railway station on Christmas day in Seoul, South Korea, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 657 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the lowest daily infection total in nearly four weeks, as tougher restrictions during the New Year holiday season helped fight the spread.

That was much lower from 824 the day before, but brought the total cases to 63,244 with 962 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country decided on Saturday to expand a ban on private gatherings larger than four people to include the whole country, and extend unprecedented social distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring areas until Jan. 17.