South Korea reports 79 new coronavirus cases, most since April 5

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks to protect themselves against contracting the new coronavirus walk on a street in central Seoul, South Korea April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, the largest one day increase since April 5.

The cases were as of midnight on Wednesday, and bring the country’s total to 11,344 cases and 269 deaths.

At least 68 of the new cases were domestic infections, and come as health authorities battle a growing outbreak linked to an e-commerce firm’s logistics facility.