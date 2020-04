FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks to protect themselves against contracting the new coronavirus walk on a street in central Seoul, South Korea April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported on Thursday no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.