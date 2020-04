FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the view while practicing social distancing during the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cafe near a cherry blossom trees street Seokchon Lake park, in Seoul, South Korea, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The nation’s total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.