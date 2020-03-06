South Korea summons Japan envoy over travel curbs in coronavirus row

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea summoned Japan’s envoy on Friday to protest against its neighbour’s decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, and threatened retaliation, as the bid to rein in a coronavirus ignited a new row, following a trade spat last year.

South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitize a street at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japan is among almost 100 nations to impose curbs on travellers from South Korea, which has suffered 42 deaths and 6,593 infections in the biggest outbreak outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.

It has barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others.

“If the Japanese government does not withdraw their decision...we cannot help but devise necessary countermeasures, including reciprocal measures,” Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told Japanese ambassador Koji Tomita.

She condemned Japan’s decision to impose the quarantine without sufficient consultation or prior notice, despite Seoul’s efforts to persuade it against travel restrictions.

“We express deep regret towards the unjust measures taken by the Japanese government,” Kang added.

Kang held a separate briefing for some 100 mask-wearing diplomats stationed in Seoul later on Friday on South Korea’s prevention efforts.

Speaking through a translator, Tomita responded that Kang should be well aware of the worsening situation.

“The next two weeks are a critical time period that will determine whether or not we can put an end to COVID-19,” the Japanese ambassador said, referring to the illness caused by the virus, which first emerged in China late last year.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters in Tokyo that the quarantine instructions, which would also apply to visitors from China, would take the form of a request for them to stay in their hotels.

“This is a request, we’ll do everything to make sure people understand,” he said.

Seoul has earlier protested to the envoys of Southeast Asian neighbours Singapore and Vietnam over similar curbs.

Tokyo faced “mistrust from the international community due to its opaque, passive” response to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Security Council (NSC) said after a meeting at the presidential Blue House earlier in the day.

“We will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity,” it said in a statement.

Japan’s chief government spokesman defended the travel restrictions.

“The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures,” said Yoshihide Suga.

“I think the timing is appropriate.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan stood at around 1,060 as of Friday evening, with new infections reported from Yamaguchi prefecture in the southwest to Hokkaido in the north, according to national broadcaster NHK.

The rapid spread of the disease has raised doubts about whether Tokyo will be able to host the Olympics this summer, but the government has insisted in recent days that the Games will go-ahead as scheduled.

NUMBER OF NEW CASES FALL

The number of new cases of the flu-like virus fell to 505 in South Korea on Friday, from 760 the previous day, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said authorities had almost finished tests on more than 200,000 followers of a church in southeastern Daegu city at the center of the outbreak.

Slideshow (6 Images)

More than 90% of South Korea’s infections were in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang province. Smaller clusters elsewhere include a new one reported on Friday at a hospital in Seongnam, southeast of the capital.

The number of South Korean visitors to Japan fell nearly 26% last year to 5.6 million, the first drop since Japan’s tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011, Japanese tourism officials say.

Difficult relations between Japan and South Korea date from the former’s occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Last year Tokyo slapped trade curbs on South Korea, which responded with a boycott on Japanese goods and services.