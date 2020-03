FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.O said on Thursday it expects a hit of $200 million to $300 million to its first-quarter operating revenue from a fall in customer demand and an increase in trip cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.