Southwest Airlines to apply for aid with U.S. Treasury after demand craters

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines jet taxis on the runway at Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Thursday it intends to file an application with the U.S. Treasury department for aid related to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid could be in form of grants that could boost liquidity and provide job security for its employees from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, Southwest said.

The company also drew down $2.33 billion in credit, as airlines move to shore up liquidity during the outbreak, a regulatory filing showed. (bit.ly/2R2K6pO)