Southwest suspends beverage, snack service on short flights

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest airplane sits on the tarmac in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(This March 16 story corrects spelling error in headline and first paragraph)

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co is suspending beverage and snack service on flights of less than 250 miles (402 km) in accordance with health officials’ recommendations to limit close public interactions, according to a memo to flight attendants seen by Reuters.

A Southwest spokeswoman confirmed the new policy during an unprecedented time for the airline industry, where Southwest and other airlines are seeing trip cancellations outpace new passenger bookings as the spreading coronavirus dents demand.