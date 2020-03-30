Spain postpones 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Monday.

As part of a Europe-wide drive to speed up the roll out of fast Internet and broaden coverage, Spain had been due to free up space in the 700 MHz band of its network by switching from analogue to digital terrestrial television by June 30.

One of the world’s worst national outbreaks of the virus, which had infected 85,915 people and killed 7,340 as of Monday, constitutes force majeure, making it impossible to stick to that deadline, the government said in a statement.

Madrid has told Brussels it will set a new deadline for the 700 MHz band depending on the eventual end-date for emergency measures including restrictions on people’s movements, it added.

Austria postponed a planned 5G auction last week, and the CEO of French group Iliad said one coming up in France would likely meet the same fate.