Parts of Madrid and Barcelona airports to reopen July 1: operator Aena

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena (AENA.MC) said on Monday it would reopen Terminal 1 of Madrid’s Barajas airport on July 1 after three months of closure, while some terminals at Barcelona’s El Prat will reopen through July and August.

Barajas’s Terminal 4 was already open, while Barcelona had kept parts of its Terminal 1 open throughout Spain’s coronavirus border closures.

Madrid and Barcelona’s airports are Spain’s busiest, jointly accounting for 41.6% of all passengers and 32.7% of total air traffic in 2019.

The state-owned operator said it would start reopening Terminal C of Palma de Mallorca’s airport this Friday. It said it planned to have both Terminals A and C fully functioning at the Balearic Islands’ tourist hot-spot by September, in addition to Terminal B, which is already open.

Spain’s first two tourist flights since it shut its borders in March landed in Palma de Mallorca on Monday, after setting off from the German cities of Frankfurt and Duesseldorf, Aena added.

Aena said its coronavirus recuperation plan, which includes installing thermal cameras for passengers and introducing Passenger Location Cards, was at an advanced stage of implementation.