Spain has distributed all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish health services have already distributed all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

“This batch was already supplied and distributed,” Darias said on Spanish RNE radio station on Friday, adding the frequency of blood clots among vaccinated people was no higher than among the general population.

She said the country’s monitoring system to follow up on people after vaccination had only detected light side effects such as headaches, dizziness and intestinal troubles.

A police labour union said on Friday the batch in question was mainly used to inoculate police officers, and it asked the Health Ministry to closely follow the health of the officers who got the shots.

Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from a clotting disorder and a case of pulmonary embolism.

Europe’s EMA medicines regulator has backed the drug and said the benefits outweigh the risks. The World Health Organization is looking into the issue but said there was no reason not to use it.

Darias said Spain would continue giving out the shot until it received further guidance from the EMA but some regional authorities were more cautious.

The central Castille and Leon region suspended its use outright, while officials in Andalusia said they would hold off on administering some 1,200 doses left over from the suspect batch.

Neither region has detected any severe adverse effects.