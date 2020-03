A commuter leans on the door of a subway car at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Closing Spain’s borders is among the options under consideration to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio station Cadena Ser on Monday.

Marlaska said he would discuss the potential border closure alongside other measures with fellow EU ministers.