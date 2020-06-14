World News
June 14, 2020 / 9:00 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on June 21: reports

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union’s Schengen area on June 21, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1 as previously announced, Spanish media including El Pais newspaper and Ser radio station reported.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on July 1 without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving tourists on Monday as part of a test program.

Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
