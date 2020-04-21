Spain's San Fermin bull-running festival off due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s famous annual San Fermin bull-running festival has been cancelled in July due to the coronavirus crisis, the local authority said on Tuesday.

“As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad,” said acting mayor Ana Elizalde in a statement from the local Pamplona town hall.

The festival, which draws thousands of participants and was made famous in Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises”, has seldom been cancelled in its history.