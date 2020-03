A man, wearing a protective mask, stands at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, Spain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s deathtoll from coronavirus has risen to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported the number of cases rose to 2,968 up from 2,140 on Wednesday.