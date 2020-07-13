Catalan leader calls on citizens to defy judge on confinement refusal

FILE PHOTO: The leader of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra talks during an interview with Reuters at the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The regional leader of Spain’s Catalonia called on the residents of the city of Lleida to follow his government’s home confinement orders after a rise in coronavirus cases despite a judge’s decision to bar the lockdown.

Quim Torra told a news briefing it was impossible to accept the judge’s ruling because of the risks involved, adding that his government would approve a decree to tackle the growing number of cases in the region.