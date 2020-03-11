Spain's Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The leader of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra talks during an interview with Reuters at the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The Spanish region of Catalonia imposed limits on holding large public events to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, regional leader Quim Torra said on Wednesday.

All events involving more than 1,000 people are to be suspended and all sports events will be held without audience, Torra told a news conference.

Spanish health ministry has reported 124 coronavirus cases in Catalonia as of Tuesday afternoon.