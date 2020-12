FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks next to closed Sidecar Factory Club, reading on its rolling door "The last concert?", at Real square, after Spain's Catalonia region allowed bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas to reopen from Monday, gradually easing some of the restrictions put in place to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The Spanish region of Catalonia will keep its current coronavirus restrictions in place and will not progress to more relaxed measures on Monday as originally planned, due to worsening infection rates, the regional government said on Thursday.