MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government wants to consolidate the current rate of coronavirus contagion slowdown in Europe’s second-worst hit country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday, as Spain enters its fourth week of confinement.

Up to 60,000 recently retired medical staff - aged 70 or less - have been rehired to contribute to the outbreak response, Illa added.