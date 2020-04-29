Most of Spain has virus contagion 'R' number below one: health official

(Reuters) - Almost all areas of Spain have a ratio of contagion per patient, dubbed the ‘R’ number, below 1, head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said on Wednesday.

“Right now, almost all areas in the country have a reproduction number below 1,” Simon told reporters in an online briefing.

“If we don’t have a reproduction number, the number of secondary cases that each case produces, below 1 on average, we can’t consider easing mobility restrictions,” he said.