Spain's coronavirus death toll is stabilizing: official

FILE PHOTO: A funeral worker wearing a protective suit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - The latest data from Spain’s health ministry show the death toll from the coronavirus is beginning to stabilize, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday.

“In percentage terms, today’s increase is roughly equivalent to that of the past three days, in which we seem to see a clear stabilization,” he said.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, while the total number of infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188.