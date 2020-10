FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during a motion of no confidence against the government session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2020. Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask parliamentary allies to support prolonging a state of emergency, introduced on Sunday, for six months until May.

He said travel between regions will be banned under the new state of emergency rules.

Regions will be allowed to impose curfews between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. with one hour of flexibility either way.