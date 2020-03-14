Factbox: Spain's coronavirus state of emergency measures

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Saturday announced a nationwide, 15-day state of emergency to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close, as well as restricting transport.

A worker wears a protective face mask as he washes the empty Plaza Reial (Reial Square), amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Here are the main measures:

LOCKDOWN

All Spaniards must stay home except to go to work, buy food, go to the pharmacy, to the hospital, or for other emergencies. These activities must be done individually, except for people who have mobility difficulties who can be accompanied.

SHOPS

All shops will have to close, apart from pharmacies and shops selling food and “basic necessities.” Consuming food in the establishments themselves is banned. A distance of at least one meter must be maintained between customers.

Petrol stations, but also hairdressers, can remain open.

TRANSPORT

Domestic transport will be curtailed, with airline, train and boat operators ordered to cut their services by at least half to ensure a maximum possible distance between passengers on all means of transport. City buses and metro will still fully work and international flights are also not affected.

BARS/RESTAURANTS

All bars, restaurants and cafes will close but they will be allowed to provide home delivery services only.

WORK

Both public and private companies should provide measures, wherever possible, to allow employees to work from home.

LEISURE

Most leisure facilities will close to the public including theaters, cinemas, theme parks, sports and leisure centers. All festivals, parades and fairs will be canceled.

Women wear protective face masks as they walk past Gran Teatre del Liceu, amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES

Attendance at church, as well as religious ceremonies including funerals will be on the condition that measures can be taken to avoid crowds of people, and a distance of one meter between people can be respected.

EDUCATION

This was decided earlier this week: All classes are suspended at all stages of the education system, from nurseries to universities, across Spain.