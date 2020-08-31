Business News
August 31, 2020 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Economy minister calls for parties responsibility to approve budget soon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economy minister Nadia Calvino called on Monday for all parties’ responsibility to allow the approval of a budget as soon as possible to cope with coronavirus pandemic.

“It is everyone’s duty and I appeal to the common responsibility so that as soon as possible we can pass a general state budget in our country that allows us to address this (extraordinary) situation from the health, economic and social point of view,” Calvino said during a financial event.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below