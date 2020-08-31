Spain's Economy minister calls for parties responsibility to approve budget soon

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s economy minister Nadia Calvino called on Monday for all parties’ responsibility to allow the approval of a budget as soon as possible to cope with coronavirus pandemic.

“It is everyone’s duty and I appeal to the common responsibility so that as soon as possible we can pass a general state budget in our country that allows us to address this (extraordinary) situation from the health, economic and social point of view,” Calvino said during a financial event.