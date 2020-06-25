Spain to extend furlough schemes by three months until Sept. 30

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is set to extend until Sept. 30 national furlough schemes aimed at mitigating the effect of the coronavirus lockdown, under a government agreement with labour unions and the main employers’ association, the labour ministry said on Thursday.

Hard-hit sectors like hospitality will receive the most support, though other industries not yet able to return to normal activity will also be included.

Originally due to expire on June 30, the current system of public aid, known as known as ERTEs, had been linked to the country’s state of emergency, which ended on June 21.

“Measures to protect workers and businesses will be adapted to the current context in order to continue supporting the most affected sectors,” the ministry tweeted.

The extension will be approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Friday.

More than 3.4 million workers were supported by ERTEs at the height of the country’s strict lockdown, though that number has fallen rapidly as the country began easing restrictions.

Maintaining the programme, along with the payment of unemployment benefits, cost around 5.12 billion euros ($5.74 billion) in May.

Spain’s economy is reeling from the pandemic, and the country has recorded more than 28,000 confirmed deaths and nearly 250,000 cases of the virus.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday forecast a 12.8% economic slump in 2020 but the government stuck to its prediction for a milder 9.2% contraction.