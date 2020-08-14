Germany to tests arrivals from Spain for coronavirus, says Spanish foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Madrid, Spain May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Germany has decided to impose antigen PCR tests for arrivals from Spain, apart from the Canary Islands, due to a coronavirus surge, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez-Laya told Reuters on Friday.

She said Spain “respects the decision” and is working with Germany to “change the situation as soon as possible”.

Spain recorded almost 3,000 new cases on Friday, about double the average in the first 12 days of August, bringing the cumulative total to 342,813 - the highest number in Western Europe.