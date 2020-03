FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said, adding that both were doing fine.