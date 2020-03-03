New coronavirus case in Spain's Tenerife hotel is British guest

Guests stand in their terraces at H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, which is on lockdown after the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Adeje, in the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TENERIFE, Spain (Reuters) - A British guest has been confirmed as the latest person to be diagnosed with coronavirus at a Tenerife hotel, which is under lockdown due to the outbreak, local health authorities said on Tuesday.

The Briton, who tested positive for the virus on Monday evening, had not been isolated in their room as they had not presented any symptoms, the authorities said, without providing any more details on the infected person.

“The epidemiology team is studying the contacts this person had,” a spokeswoman for the local health services said.

Guests without symptoms have been allowed to circulate around the hotel, making use of facilities like pools and shared dining areas, as long as they wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and submit to regular temperature checks.

All previous cases diagnosed over the past week at the hotel had been restricted to a group of 10 Italian holidaymakers.

In total, around 150 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain.

Authorities are monitoring two clusters in Torrejon de Ardoz, a suburban city close to Madrid with a population of around 130,000, and one in the Basque city of Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Around 100 health workers in the Basque Country have been isolated in their homes after coming into contact with people infected with the virus, local health authorities said.