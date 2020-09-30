New restrictions imposed on Spain's Ibiza after contagion spreads

MADRID (Reuters) - The Balearic Islands’ regional authorities decided on Wednesday to impose new restrictions on the tourism hotspot city of Ibiza after the coronavirus contagion spread quickly there over the past weeks.

The restrictions on residents’ activities will last 15 days.

The measures include a ban on parties of more than five people, the shutdown of playgrounds and the closure of bars and restaurants at 10 pm, regional authorities said in a statement.

They also recommended that people stay home for all but indispensable activities, without making that a mandatory confinment.

The contagion rate in the city of Ibiza, known for its night life that attracts thousands of tourists all year long, has been three times as high as in the rest of the Balearic Islands over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Madrid region and the Spanish government kept fighting over whether and how to extend a partial lockdown that applies to some of the poorer districts of the capital city to more areas.