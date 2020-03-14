Spain to impose nationwide lockdown - El Mundo

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is to put the country under lockdown as part of its state of emergency measures meant to combat the coronavirus, several media including El Mundo and Cadena Ser reported on Saturday.

The government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to the hospital, go to work or other emergencies, El Mundo reported.

The paper reports Spain’s Interior Ministry will control all police forces, including local and regional ones, as part of the state of emergency.

The government said the cabinet meeting that is due to decide on the measures was still ongoing. A news conference is expected around 1400 GMT.