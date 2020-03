FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a videoconference with some of his ministers over the coronavirus outbreak, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain March 13, 2020. Moncloa Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the coronavirus crisis requires “extraordinary decisions”.