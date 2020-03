A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks outside a closed school on the first day of a two-week clousure of all kindergartens, schools and universities in the Madrid region as a precaution against coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid health authorities reported 10 new deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, with the total number of fatalities in the region reaching 31.

The region’s health department said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 1,024 as of Wednesday, compared with 782 cases on Tuesday.