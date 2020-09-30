Madrid's regional health chief says disagrees with lockdown plans

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid’s regional authorities do not agree with the central government’s plans to lock down the capital city in the coming days, regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero told a news conference, saying the decision was not valid legally.
Escudero said the COVID-19 situation in Madrid was stabilising and added regional authorities were still open to dialogue with the central government. [nL8N2GR76Q]
