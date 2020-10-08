Spain court strikes down order to partly lock down Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Spanish National Police officers wearing protective masks stand at a traffic checkpoint during a partial lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - A Madrid court on Thursday struck down an order that imposed a partial lockdown in the capital city and nine satellite towns, siding with the Madrid region in a standoff with the central government.

Following an order from the Health Ministry, the Madrid region was forced to bar residents from leaving without a valid reason from last Friday. The regional authority had appealed the order.