World News
July 28, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Madrid expands mask-wearing rules to curb covid-19 contagion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a face mask carries his belongings through platform before boarding a high speed train as Spain lifted the state of emergency after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown at Atocha rail station in Madrid, Spain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid will make face masks compulsory everywhere at all times as part of a package of measures aimed at preventing coronavirus infections, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Tuesday.

Bars must close at 1 a.m, and gatherings at outdoor restaurant terraces will be capped at 10 people, she said. The region recommends private gatherings at home remain below 10 people but that is not a legal obligation.

Additionally, she asked the central government to increase checks at Madrid’s airport.

Reporting by Belén Carreño and Inti Landauro; writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below