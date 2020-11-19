Spain lowers price cap on COVID-19 masks to 62 cents

FILE PHOTO: A person walks on the street wearing a protective mask during the first day of their mandatory use everywhere regardless of social distancing in the Madrid region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s health ministry on Thursday lowered the price cap on health masks, mandatory across the country to curb COVID-19 contagion, to 0.62 euros ($0.73) per mask.

With value-added tax on single-use masks reduced to 4% from 21%, this is the second cut of the maximum retail price for single-use masks in a week, down from a previous 96 cents.

The use of masks covering the nose and the mouth to prevent coronavirus contagion has been mandatory for months in Spain - which has the second-highest number of cumulative infections in western Europe - for people from the age of six.