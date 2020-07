FILE PHOTO: Women wear protective face masks as they walk through an empty Plaza de Catalunya (Catalonia Square), amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government is not planning to make the use of face masks compulsory nationwide where social distancing can be guaranteed, a Health Ministry source said on Monday, after several regions made them mandatory in all circumstances.

Spain’s regions already have the instruments they need to tackle the roughly 100 localised outbreaks that have sprung up around the country, the source added.