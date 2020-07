Spain's Catalonia region makes masks obligatory everywhere

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past Banco de Espana (Bank of Spain), amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional authorities will on Wednesday decide to make it mandatory to wear masks regardless of people’s ability to maintain a safe distance, becoming Spain’s first region to do so, Catalan regional leader Quim Torra said.

Torra said the measure would come into force on Thursday.

Wearing masks indoors and outdoors is mandatory in Spain if people cannot guarantee a 1.5 metre distance from one another until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found.