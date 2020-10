FILE PHOTO: Masked people walk through Pamplona, Spain, after the Navarran local government limited all non-essential movement in and out of the region for two weeks starting Thursday, amid the coronavirus outbreak, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Measures to reduce mobility and limit socialising are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid a return to a nationwide lockdown.