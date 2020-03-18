Madrid prosecutors probe case of 17 coronavirus deaths in single nursing home

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid prosecutors have opened an investigation into a complaint by a patients’ rights association over a string of coronavirus-related deaths at a nursing home, a spokesman for the prosecutors’ office said on Wednesday.

Regional health authorities confirmed that 15 residents of Madrid’s Monte Hermoso facility had died from the infection since Friday, while six more were transferred to a hospital where at least two more died.

Spain is the second most hit country by coronavirus in Europe after Italy. Health authorities have reported 13,716 cases and 558 fatalities on Wednesday.