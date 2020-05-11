Factbox: From hairdressers to beaches - Spain's plan to phase out lockdown

MADRID (Reuters) - About half of Spain’s 47 million population on Monday entered the second stage of a four-phase plan to lift a coronavirus lockdown and return to normal by the end of June.

FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a protective face mask jogs along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Following are the key points of the plan, which will vary from province to province. Advancing through the stages depends on factors such as how the rate of infection evolves, the number of intensive care beds available locally, and compliance with distancing rules.

Preparatory Phase 0

- Hairdressers and other businesses that offer service by appointment reopened.

- Restaurants offer takeaway services.

- Professional sports leagues went back to training.

- Short walks and individual sporting activities allowed.

- Big cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia still remain at this initial stage that started on May 4.

Phase 1 (from May 11)

- Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

- Around 40% of Spain’s total small businesses and 60% in areas under Phase 1 have reopened, according to the National Federation of Autonomous Workers.

- Small businesses, including shops with an area of up to 400 square metres can reopen under strict safety conditions. Only two people can be inside, or just one person if it is impossible to keep a minimum distance of 2 metres.

- Bars and restaurants can reopen their terraces with no more than 50% occupation.

- Hotels and other tourist accommodation can reopen, excluding common areas.

- Shops and other service providers must set aside preferential times for customers aged over 65 to visit.

- Places of worship are reopened, but only to one-third of their capacity.

- Freedom of movement increases - people are allowed to travel within the same province - as long as the whole province is in Phase 1.

Phase 2 (about two weeks from late May)

- Theatres, cinemas, art galleries and museums can reopen, at no more than a third of their capacity.

- Places of worship can increase attendance to 50% of capacity.

- Larger shops can reopen at 40% of capacity.

- Hunting and sport-fishing will be allowed.

- Some schools will reopen, though most will stay closed until September.

Phase 3 (around the end of June)

- Restrictions on restaurants and bars will be further loosened.

- Beaches open.

- Shops can fill 50% of capacity.

- People can travel to another province if that area is also in Phase 3.