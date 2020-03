FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask in front of Basilica Sagrada Familia, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona’s landmark Sagrada Familia basilica will stop receiving visitors and suspend its construction work starting from Friday as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sagrada Familia construction board said on Thursday.

The building by architect Antoni Gaudi, one of the Spanish city’s main tourist attractions, will maintain its religious services, it added in a statement.