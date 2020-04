Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wears a face mask and protective gloves as he visits a respirators factory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mostoles, Spain, April 3, 2020. Moncloa Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LISBON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday Spain would ease the economic restrictions imposed under Spain’s state of emergency after the Easter holidays, even as the overall lockdown would be extended until midnight on April 25.

He also said Spain would “not give up on the idea of eurobonds” as a way of tackling the coronavirus crisis.