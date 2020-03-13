Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT to stop on Monday: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The main plant of Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG.DE) Spanish unit Seat in Martorell near Barcelona will stop output on Monday for an unspecified time due to logistical problems linked to the coronavirus epidemic, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Matias Carnero, a union leader at SEAT, told Reuters the stoppage could last up to six weeks, but the spokesman said the its length was yet to be defined. He said 7,000 workers would be affected by the stoppage.