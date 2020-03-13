Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus: source

FILE PHOTO: Former NATO Secretary-General Javier Solana attends the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Former NATO secretary general Javier Solana was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, a source told Reuters, adding that his health was evolving positively and that he had been put under observation as a precaution.

Newspaper ABC was first to report on Friday that Solana had been hospitalized for coronavirus in Madrid on Wednesday.

Solana, 77, served as NATO secretary general from 1995-1999, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 1999-2009 and was Spain’s foreign minister under Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez form 1992-1995.

He attended an event with current Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Monday.