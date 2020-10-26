Spain adds more than 50,000 coronavirus cases over weekend

Police officers patrol during the first day of the night-time curfew set as part of a state of emergency in an effort to control the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s cumulative tally of coronavirus cases rose by 52,188 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,098,320, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The overall death toll from the virus jumped by 279 to 35,031, the data showed.

Spain entered a second state of emergency on Sunday, enabling a night-time quarantine to be enforced across the whole country except the Canary Islands.