Spain adds nearly 38,000 coronavirus cases over weekend, 217 deaths

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance worker wearing a full personal protective equipment (PPE) is disinfected by a collage outside the emergency unit of Severo Ochoa hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, outside Madrid, Spain, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s cumulative tally of coronavirus infections increased by 37,889 over the weekend, bringing the nationwide total to 974,449, health ministry data showed on Monday.

Total deaths from the virus increased by 217 to 33,992, according to the ministry.

In recent weeks, Spain has frequently reported more than 12,000 cases per day after hitting a record of more than 16,000 in mid-September.