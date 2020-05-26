Spain coronavirus deaths total 27,117, cases at 236,259

FILE PHOTO: Relatives of a patient who suffers from COVID-19 react, as staff members from La Paz hospital attend a protest to ask for more health personnel in hospitals, primary care and nursing homes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that a total of 27,117 people had died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

Confirmed cases of the virus reached 236,259, the ministry said.

On Monday the government revised down the country’s cumulative death toll by nearly 2,000 after checking data provided by regions, a move that drew sharp criticism from political opponents.

(This story officially corrects number of deaths in headline and first paragraph to 27,117 from 27,119 as per rectified ministry statement)