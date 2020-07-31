Spain diagnoses 1,525 new coronavirus in new post-lockdown record

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s health ministry on Friday reported 1,525 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day’s record rise.
It is third day in a row Spain has diagnosed more than 1,000 infections.
Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered increased to 288,522 from 285,430, the ministry said.
Reporting by Nathan Allen and Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Ingrid Melander