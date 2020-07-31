Spain diagnoses 1,525 new coronavirus in new post-lockdown record

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk on the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s health ministry on Friday reported 1,525 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day’s record rise.

It is third day in a row Spain has diagnosed more than 1,000 infections.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered increased to 288,522 from 285,430, the ministry said.